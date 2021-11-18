Analysts Set Expectations for Telos Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Telos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TLS. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Telos has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,429,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,340,919. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 115.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after buying an additional 1,451,022 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $40,270,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth $34,010,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the third quarter worth $25,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

