Analysts Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Target Price at $45.33

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, October 4th. OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

NTNX opened at $35.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.63. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $3,747,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nutanix by 27.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Nutanix by 156.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 112,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 68,914 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

