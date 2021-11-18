Analysts Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Target Price at $76.50

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several research firms have commented on PNW. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.23. 18,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

