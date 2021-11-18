Analysts Set TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) PT at GBX 249.20

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.20 ($3.26).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCAP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LON:TCAP traded down GBX 2.02 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 137.06 ($1.79). The company had a trading volume of 758,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,578. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03. TP ICAP Group has a one year low of GBX 135.12 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

In other news, insider Mark Hemsley acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £38,280 ($50,013.07). Also, insider Nicolas Breteau acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £31,290 ($40,880.59). In the last three months, insiders purchased 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,975.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

