Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

11/1/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

10/29/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Shares of BBU traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $48.82. 13,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,587. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 52,147 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 110,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

