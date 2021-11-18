Analyzing Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) & The Competition

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SAFT) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Safety Insurance Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 16.97% 13.32% 5.78% Safety Insurance Group Competitors 6.35% 3.26% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Safety Insurance Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Insurance Group Competitors 669 2966 2642 143 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 12.94%. Given Safety Insurance Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Safety Insurance Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million $138.21 million 7.87 Safety Insurance Group Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 79.26

Safety Insurance Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group. Safety Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Safety Insurance Group pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 17.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group competitors beat Safety Insurance Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

