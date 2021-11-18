Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

