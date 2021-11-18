Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Up 325.0% in October

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ADRZY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Andritz stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. Andritz has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

