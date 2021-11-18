Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

