Anoncoin (ANC) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 39.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $112,475.93 and approximately $13.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

