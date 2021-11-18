AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Short Interest Update

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the October 14th total of 577,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 508.8 days.

OTCMKTS:AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Thursday. AO World has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Get AO World alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.