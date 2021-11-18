APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will earn $4.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.08. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in APA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in APA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

