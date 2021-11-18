Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,975,000 after purchasing an additional 590,980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,374,000 after purchasing an additional 234,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,582,000 after purchasing an additional 411,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.