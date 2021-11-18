Apella Capital LLC Acquires 4,726 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.08. 4,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,522. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67.

