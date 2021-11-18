Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,482 shares during the period. Bank of Italy raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,330 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 772,712 shares during the period.

ESGU stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.07. 8,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,792. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $107.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

