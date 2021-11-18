Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.22. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $176.68 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

