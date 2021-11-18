Apella Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 161,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,809,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,358,000 after purchasing an additional 445,388 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.92. 24,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,543. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

