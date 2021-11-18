Apella Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.01 and a one year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

