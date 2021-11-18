Apella Capital LLC Purchases 12,706 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 545,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,483 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,201. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

