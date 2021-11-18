Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $751.50 million-$758.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of AMEH opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
