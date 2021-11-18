Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $751.50 million-$758.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

