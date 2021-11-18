Apollon Limassol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $186,376.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $711,232.24 and approximately $186,376.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00004879 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.87 or 0.00166922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.56 or 0.00526512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,178 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

