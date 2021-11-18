Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Applied UV Company Profile
Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.
