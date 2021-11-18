Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUVI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Applied UV by 884.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied UV by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

