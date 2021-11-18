Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,054. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.67.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.73.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

