Aptose Biosciences’ (APTO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APTO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Shares of APTO opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.