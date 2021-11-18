AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 43,065 Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 107.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUBY opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 8.74. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RUBY shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

