AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,284 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $88,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $264,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

