AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,730 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SpartanNash worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5,459.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SPTN opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $884.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.76.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

