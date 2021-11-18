AQR Capital Management LLC Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of THRM stock opened at $85.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THRM. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.