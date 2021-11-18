AQR Capital Management LLC Has $949,000 Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.