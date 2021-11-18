AQR Capital Management LLC Has $993,000 Stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,918 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of NeoPhotonics worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 191,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $802.02 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NPTN. MKM Partners lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $261,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,020. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.