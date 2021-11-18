AQR Capital Management LLC Has $993,000 Stock Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,918 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of NeoPhotonics worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,738 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 191,912 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities cut NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $802.02 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.42. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,383,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 364,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,020. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

