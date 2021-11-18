AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 45,579 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 54.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,579 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.