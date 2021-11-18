AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 55,417 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BANC. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth about $5,997,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banc of California by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 326,857 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after purchasing an additional 257,788 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 216,298 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BANC opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.64. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

