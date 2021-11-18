AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 45,730 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,730 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4,656.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 491,643 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPTN stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $884.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

