Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

ARMK stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aramark stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

