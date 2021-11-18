Aramark to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Aramark has increased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Aramark has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.08. 1,672,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aramark stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

