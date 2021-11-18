ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $30.14

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.14, but opened at $31.36. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 156,505 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.04.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

