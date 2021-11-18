Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 132.3% from the October 14th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARTH opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.45. Arch Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
Arch Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.