Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 132.3% from the October 14th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARTH opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.45. Arch Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

