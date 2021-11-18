Arctos NorthStar Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANAC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ANAC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.75. Arctos NorthStar Acquisition shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 721 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arctos NorthStar Acquisition by 19.8% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Arctos NorthStar Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arctos NorthStar Acquisition by 197.6% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 74,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 49,397 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arctos NorthStar Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arctos NorthStar Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $5,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sports, media, and entertainment sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

