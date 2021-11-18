Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Argo Group International worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after acquiring an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 129,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2,536.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 69,097 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

