Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

NYSE ARGO opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39. Argo Group International has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,116,000. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,486,000 after purchasing an additional 196,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,020,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

