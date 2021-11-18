Argon Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Argon has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00071091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00092776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,469.56 or 1.00488624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,274.19 or 0.07102873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 73,218,062 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

