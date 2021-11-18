Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARDS. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

ARDS stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

