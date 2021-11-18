Arionum (ARO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $173.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $96,594.01 and approximately $173.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,602.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.41 or 0.07122500 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00377848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.09 or 0.00988553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00084973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.00399573 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.83 or 0.00270342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.