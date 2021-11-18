Arko (ARKO) vs. Its Peers Financial Comparison

Arko (NASDAQ: ARKO) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Arko to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.58% 18.22% 1.40% Arko Competitors 1.82% 21.75% 4.64%

Arko has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko’s rivals have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arko and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Arko Competitors 1102 2604 2655 82 2.27

Arko currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.29%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 18.35%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arko and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion $13.19 million 62.69 Arko Competitors $22.97 billion $442.89 million 6.96

Arko’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Arko. Arko is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Arko beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

