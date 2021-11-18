Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.79

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.73 ($0.06). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,043,604 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £25.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.79.

Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

