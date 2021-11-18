Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Shares Acquired by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.25% of Armstrong Flooring worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 22NW LP increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 3,086,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 945,566 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 306,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 90,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 70,437 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.29). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

