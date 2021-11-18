Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 809 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

PYPL traded down $8.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.74. The stock had a trading volume of 400,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $242.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $189.54 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

