ASD Market Cap Tops $304.60 Million (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. One ASD coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $304.60 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.00222360 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

