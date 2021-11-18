ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASX. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025,689 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,947,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,169 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 162.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,661,000 after purchasing an additional 419,030 shares in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

